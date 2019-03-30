Shireen Mazari speaks out in support of Mehwish Hayat

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Friday expressed support for actress and singer Mehwish Hayat who was criticised for receiving Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) on Pakistan Day this year.

The minister took to social networking website Twitter and posted, “Just became aware of and am disgusted by the attacks on Mehwish Hayat’s character by those clearly frustrated and envious that she received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz – a recognition for her outstanding performances as an actress.”

“These are sick and depraved minds that target women in this fashion,” she further said.

Earlier after receiving the award, Hayat gave a message of hope to all the girls who dare to dream, encouraging them to keep trying and striving with conviction that one day, those very dreams will wear the feathers of reality and help them soar high up in the sky.