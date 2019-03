Fashion and Entertainment nominees for LSA’s announced

The most coveted and recognised annual awards for excellence in entertainment and fashion, the glamorous Lux Style Awards (LSA) are back, with the aim of recognising talent from 2018’s Fashion, Film, Music & Television industries.

Keeping this in consideration, the LSA office released nominations in 24 Fashion and Entertainment categories on Saturday.

FASHION

Female Model of the Year

Anam Malik

Fahmin Ansari

Rubab Ali

Sadaf Kanwal

Zara Abid

Male Model of the Year

Aimal Khan

Champ Imi

Hasnain Lehri

Shahzad Noor

Achievement in Fashion Design (Bridal Couture)

Élan

Faraz Manan

Kamiar Rokni

Nida Azwer

Shehla Chatoor

Achievement in Fashion Design (Menswear)

Deepak & Fahad

Fahad Hussayn

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin

Jazib Qamar

Republic by Omer Farooq

Achievement in Fashion Design (Prêt)

Chapter 2

Élan

Generation

Sana Safinaz

Zara Shahjahan

Achievement in Fashion Design (Luxury Prêt)

Hussain Rehar

Misha Lakhani

Sana Safinaz

Sania Maskatiya

Shehla Chatoor

Best Fashion Photographer

Alee Hassan

Ashna Khan

MHM Photography

Rizwanul Haq

Stop Style

Best Hair & Make-up Artist

Fatima Nasir

Qasim Liaqat

Saima Bargfrede

Shoaib Khan

Sunil Nawab

Best Emerging Talent in Fashion

Eman Suleman

Hamza Baande

Mushk Kaleem

Munsif Ali Khan

Roshanay Afridi

Film

Best Film

‘Cake’

‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’

‘Load Wedding’

‘Motorcycle Girl’

‘Teefa in Trouble’

Best Director

Ahsan Rahim for ‘Teefa in Trouble’

Asim Abbasi for ‘Cake’

Haseeb Hassan for ‘Parvaaz Hai Junoon’

Nabeel Qureshi for ‘Load Wedding’

Nadeem Baig for ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’

Best Actor

Adnan Malik for ‘Cake’

Ahmed Ali Butt for ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’

Ali Zafar for ‘Teefa in Trouble’

Fahad Mustafa for ‘Load Wedding’

Mohammad Ahmed for ‘Cake’

Best Actress

Aamina Sheikh for ‘Cake’

Hajra Yamin for ‘Pinky Memsaab’

Mehwish Hayat for ‘Load Wedding’

Sanam Saeed for ‘Cake’

Sohai Ali Abro for ‘Motorcycle Girl’

Best Playback Singer

Arif Lohar for “Tillay Wali Jooti” in ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’

Atif Aslam for “Tham Lo” in ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’

Mulazim Hussain & Missal Zaidi for “Rangeya” in ‘Load Wedding’

Shuja Haider for “Donkey Raja” in ‘Donkey King’

The Sketches for “Meri Dunya” in ‘Cake’