PM Imran addresses the rally at Ghotki today

GHOTKI: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a rally in Ghotki, today on Saturday.

At the palace of Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Ali Gohar Khan Mahar in Khangarh, the premier addressed the rally, “Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited Pakistan on my invitation. The Malaysian premier strengthened institutions and brought happiness in the lives of his people.”

PM Imran khan continued, “Nations aren’t poor but corruption makes them poor and indebted. Pakistan was progressing in Asia and today each and every child in the country owes debt. We also need to take loans to pay back loans.”

Noting the amount of debt looming over nation’s head, PM Imran said, “Sindh should have been Pakistan’s happiest province. Karachi is Pakistan’s economic hub and the most gas is found in Sindh.”

“Land in Sindh is fertile but people in interior Sindh are the most poor and the only reason for that is corruption,” he added

Slamming the train march by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) president, PM Imran said, “A train march was launched to hide corruption worth millions of rupees. Money from corruption goes into fake bank accounts that are then laundered out of the country.”

He asserted that “today a drama is being staged that democracy is in danger. II challenge you [Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif] today, do whatever you want, join hands if you want, we still won’t leave you. We will only leave you if you return the nation’s money.”