PM announces Rs. 162 bn development plan for Karachi

KARACHI: Premier Imran Khan, on Saturday, announced a Rs162 billion package for the development of Karachi, the economic and industrial hub of country.

During his two-day visit to the city, the premier while addressing a gathering said, “We are allocating a Rs162 billion package for Karachi under which 18 projects will be worked on.”

“The country cannot move forward till Karachi is developed. The whole country suffered because Karachi’s development was halted,” he said. Slamming the Sindh government, Prime Minister Imran said, “It was their responsibility to fix the situation in Karachi but after they emerged successful in interior Sindh, we all saw how they treated Karachi.”

“It is necessary that the plan of action drafted for Karachi enters the implementation phase. I have told the Sindh governor that we are here for any help that is needed,” he added.

PM Imran asserted, “When you look at Karachi it looks like a concrete slab. We will make green areas here.”

Taking further “expansion” of the city into consideration, he said: “There is a need to stop the city from further expanding. It becomes difficult to provide water and sewerage facilities to such an expanding city and that it is why it necessary to make a master plan for Karachi soon.”

“We will have to make decisions that Karachi does not expand beyond a specific area. Till a master plan is not complete, we will have to make interim decisions. We will have to stop many things in the city and if we don’t then the city will expand exponentially,” he added.

Stating the major transport issues of the city, PM Imran said, “Of the 18 projects, 10 will pertain to public transport while seven will be water projects.”

He lamented that a campaign to conserve water was never launched and added, “We are all aware of the issues regarding safe drinking water projects. We will have to start a water conversation campaign in the city.”

Premier also shared his government’s plan regarding high rise buildings, “We have asked the Civil Aviation Authority to identify the areas surrounding the airport where high-rise buildings cannot be built other than that buildings should be built everywhere.”

PM Imran also announced that a university will be built in Hyderabad, overseen by federal board.