Arms and ammunition recovered from Balochistan during operation Raddul Fasad

QUETTA: Security forces recovered cache of weapons during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bhambore mountainous area between Sibi and Kohlu, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

A cache of arms and ammunition included explosives, rockets, mines, and mortar ammunition were recovered during the operation.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched in February 2017, with the objective of eliminating terrorism across the country.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, civil armed forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.