Husband tortured and cut off wife’s hair for ‘not covering her head’



A man in Peshawar’s Mathra area allegedly tortured wife and then cuts off her hair after accusing her of not covering her head during a wedding ceremony, police said on Friday.

Police has registered first information report of the incident on the woman’s complaint at Mathra police station on March 27.

The woman in her complaint to police stated that the incident occurred earlier this month when she was at the wedding of her husband’s cousin. Her “dupatta slipped off her head” while she was greeting the relatives, which was seen by her husband.

She said that after she returned home, her husband, who is a member of the Malakand Levies force first aggressively approached her over not covering her head and then started punching and kicking her.

“There was no one else in the room except my three-year-old child and so he continued beating me,” the police official quoted the woman as saying. She claimed her husband later grabbed a pair of scissors and cut off all of her hair as her punishment.

She said she was filing a complaint of the incident with a delay because her husband had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, and it was only now that she found the chance to approach police.

Police officials said that an FIR has been registered against the his husband and he will soon be arrested.