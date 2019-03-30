Arabs seek unity on Golan, but summit likely to expose rifts

Arab leaders meeting in Tunisia on Sunday hope to project unified opposition to the Trump administration’s acceptance of Israeli control over the Golan Heights and Jerusalem, but as with past Arab League summits, the gathering is likely to expose their own bitter rivalries.

Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are likely to tone down any statement of condemnation, eager to maintain good relations with the White House as it cranks up pressure on their main rival, Iran.

Affirming the international consensus that the Golan is occupied Syrian land would only further highlight Syria’s absence from the Arab League, from which it was expelled in the early days of the uprising against President Bashar Assad. Some Arab leaders think Syria – a founding member – should be readmitted. Others, like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have spent years supporting the insurgency.

Arab League summits are nearly always marred by no-shows. This year, Algeria’s ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir will skip the meeting as they contend with weekly mass protests against their long reigns.

Those expected to attend, meanwhile, are still split over the wars in Yemen and Syria, and the nearly two-year boycott of Qatar by fellow Arab League members.

Golan Lite

Israel seized the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war after Syria had for years used the strategic plateau to shell northern Israel. Arab states have long demanded its return, and condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over it earlier this week.

Arab League spokesman Mahmoud Afifi said the 22-member bloc would aim to issue a proclamation on the Golan, but experts expect little more than a standard denunciation.

“It will be just a very strong, theatrical, nice, maybe strong statement,” said Ahmed Abd Rabou, a visiting professor of international affairs at the University of Denver. “But I doubt that this will have a true political effect.”

Arab leaders responded similarly to the even more inflammatory U.S. decision last year to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – with statements condemning the move but little else.

Many Gulf states view the U.S. as a vital ally against Iran, welcoming Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement and restore crippling sanctions. Other Arab states are preoccupied with their own troubles, with Yemen and Libya riven by internal conflicts and Iraq looking for international support as it struggles to rebuild after the war against the Islamic State group.

Readmitting Syria

Many Arab states have softened their opposition to Assad as he has largely defeated the uprising with the help of Russia and Iran. They are concerned about inroads made by non-Arab Turkey and Iran, and may also be eyeing lucrative reconstruction projects in areas devastated by war.

The United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus in December, and other Arab nations are expected to follow . Khemaies Jhinaoui, the foreign minister of summit-host Tunisia, said earlier this year that Syria’s “natural place” is within the Arab League.