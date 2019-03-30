NDRP-2019 launched to build a disaster-resilient Pakistan

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Friday, launched National Disaster Response Plan (NDRP-2019).

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan, presided over the launching ceremony as the chief guest.

Engineer Khan had said that the prime minister’s vision for the future remained very clear. The present government was well cognizant of the threats and challenges posed by climate change and impending disaster, he maintained.

The minister emphasised that the government was heading in the right direction to ensure a safer future for its citizen while expressing satisfaction over elaborate plans and policies by NDMA. The authority was said to have covered a myriad of potential natural and human-induced disasters.

He observed that the preparation of NDRP-2019 was a very good step to building a disaster-resilient Pakistan.

Khan appreciated NDMA’s efforts and assured them of full support by the government to effective implementation of relevant plans and policies.

NDMA Chairperson, Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat spoke on the launching ceremony of NDRP-2019 and asserted that since inception, Pakistan had undergone and handled a multitude of devastating disasters.

Resultantly, disaster management bodies and the system itself had matured and contributed enormously towards making Pakistan a disaster-resilient nation over time.

He expressed his confidence in the disaster management bodies and claimed that they were in the process of becoming capable of handling all types of disasters at short notice, ensuring minimum losses of human life. The minister noted that NDMA had considerably enhanced its technical capabilities in forecasting and close monitoring of the predictable hazards.

Earlier, NDMA Member Operations, Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed, briefed the audience on NDRP-2019 and highlighted the salient features of the plan. He added that the revised National Disaster Response Plan (NDRP-2019) was an updated version of NDRP-2010 and it had been formulated to cope up with the changes in environment and disaster management mechanism over the years. NDRP-2019 was prepared in a collaboration with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) under Pakistan Resilience Partnership (PRP).