Naval chief reaffirms vigilance to foil any misadventure

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s preparedness and resolve to deter and foil any misadventure with a befitting response.

He was addressing Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff Conference that concluded at Naval Headquarters on Friday. Appreciating commands on timely deployment of Pakistan Navy assets in the prevalent standoff with India, the Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy will continue to maintain a high-level of readiness.

He also urged the commanders to remain prepared and maintain a constant vigil in their area of responsibility. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi lauded concerted efforts of all field Commanders for successful conduct of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19, wherein 46 countries participated with assets and observers which is a clear testimony of the confidence on Pakistan by regional and extra regional countries.

The conference reviewed matters related to operational preparedness, prevailing security situation and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy.