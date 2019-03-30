Cane growers’ protest over non-payment enters 27th day

The protest of sugarcane growers entered the 27th day, on Friday, in front of Naundero Sugar Mill to demand payment of sugar mills to sugar mills in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Growers Syed Ghulam Qadir Shah, Ali Gul Abro, Qalandar Bakhsh Mohil, Malook Jakhro, Shahid Jalbani, Zahid Kalar and others took out a rally from their protesting camp and marched to Bhutto House with banners and placards in their hands.

Protestors staged a sit-in on the road because huge cemented barriers forced them to not proceed further. They also chanted slogans in favour of their demands

While talking to newsmen, demonstrators said that they were protesting for the past 27 days, just like orphans.

Yet, nobody had heard their grievance, leading to the closure of the main gate of the mill, they added.

Neither Sindh nor Federal Government was said to have taken notice of their woes and sufferings.

“We will continue our right to protest as we sold sugarcanes enabling the mill to earn millions of rupees in profit,” they maintained. They said that denying payment clearly indicated denial of the right to grow sugarcanes and the right to earn respectfully for our families.

They said that they had come here to make a complaint to the PPP Chairperson to help get payments.

Later, Naundero police station SHO reached on the occasion and supplicated them to call off their protest.

After some time, PPP local leader, Aijaz Laghari, assured them that their complaint would be informed to the chairperson.

The growers then reached the local press club and demonstrated again for the acceptance of their just demand.

PPP Chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was also present in the house.