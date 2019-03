Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has called a combined meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Federal Council in Bhutto House Naudero on April 3, at 7 pm. The meeting has been scheduled for the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of PPP Founding Chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. It would discuss the political situation in the country.