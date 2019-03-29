Pakistan lose 4th ODI by six runs despite tons by Abid and Rizwan

As expected, Australia defeated Pakistan by six runs in the fourth one-day international at Dubai International Stadium here on Friday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 278, Pakistan could manage only 271 for the loss of eight wickets despite hundreds from Abid Ali (112) and Mohammad Rizwan (104). Australia lead the five-match series 4-0.

Maxwell misses hundred as Australia post 277-7: Earlier, Glenn Maxwell missed a fighting hundred by two runs but still guided Australia to 277-7. The dashing middle-order batsman knocked three sixes and nine boundaries in his 98 off 82 balls to lift Australia – sent into bat by Pakistan – from 140-5 to an imposing total on a slow Dubai stadium pitch. A new look Pakistan team – with Imad Wasim as skipper after Shoaib Malik was ruled out with a rib injury – had caught Australia napping at 101-4 when Maxwell walked in. He repaired the innings with a 134-run partnership for the sixth with Alex Carey who finished with 67-ball 55 for his maiden fifty with three boundaries. Maxell, bowled by fast bowler Usman Shinwari off a no-ball when on 76, was within a stroke of his second ODI hundred when he was run out while attempting a double run.

Carey supplemented Maxwell well, as the pair beat the previous sixth wicket stand in Australia-Pakistan ODIs of 90 between Dirk Wellham and Rod Marsh at Sydney in 1981. Mohammad Hasnain (2-52), Wasim (2-56) and Yasir Shah (2-57) shared the wickets. Australia, who have already won the five-match series 3-0, brought in fast bowlers Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff.

Pakistan were forced to make two changes as Malik suffered rib injury and opener Imam-ul-Haq fever to withdraw from the game, handing opener Abid Ali and batsman Saad Ali ODI debuts. The last match will also be played in Dubai on March 31.