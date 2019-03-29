Hunting in Makran

Sir: Makran is one of the most beautiful divisions of Balochistan and has lots of natural habitat.

When the spring season starts in our area, the spring birds arrive here from different regions of the world and with the arrival of birds, hunters come too from every corner of Balochistan and middleeast especially.

Birds are beauty of the nature but they are not protected by our government. Its seems hunting is not ban in Pakistan.

Sadly most of people from our area have guns and love hunting. This is my request to the government of Pakistan to secure the lives of the animals as they are the parts of us.

SAMMI AZIZ

Kech