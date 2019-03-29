Pak prisoner beaten to death in Indian jail

Indian hatred against Pakistan continues as another Pakistani prisoner died in jail after torture by the prison officials. The Pakistani fisherman languishing in an Indian jail was beaten to death by the prison authorities. The fisherman, who was said to be over 80 years old hailed from 100 Quarters Korangi, and was arrested in 2017 when his boat entered the Indian waters by mistake. On February 20, Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah was stoned to death in India by fellow inmates in Jaipur city of Rajasthan. Angry Indian prisoners repeatedly struck Shakirullah with stones and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans. It was reported that Indian prisoners killed Shakirullah in the wake of Pulwama attack.