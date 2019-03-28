Punjab Governor gives a big NO to political intervention in universities

Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on Thursday, asserted that a person who accumulated wealth and money could not be a true leader while calling one who cared for humanity “a great leader.”He made the distinction in his address to the 17th convocation of Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) Lahore.

“Due to the atomic bomb and Pakistan Armed Forces, the enemy cannot provide any damage to Pakistan,” he added.

The governor clearly affirmed that political intervention would not be tolerated in universities.

With regard to health care, the government was said to be taking revolutionary steps in health care and ensuring universal free access to health care for poor people.

“Federal Government has launched Aihsas program to eradicate poverty in the country which is first of its kind socio-economic initiative to alleviate poverty,” Governor Sarwar maintained.

Punjab Governor noted our government was prioritising health and education while focusing on the provision of relief to people in both sectors.

He said, “We are making institutions depoliticised, and we have ended all political intervention in universities.”

While admiring Prime Minister Imran Khan, he believed he had come to politics to only serve humanity.

The governor further proclaimed, “We are investing in Research and Development because Pakistan can only move head if we focus on research.”

“We will give a befitting response to Indian aggression, but our foremost priority is peace,” he declared.

The event was also marked by the presence of AIMC Principal, Arif Tajamul Khan; Board of Governor Chairman, Laila Maqbool and Professor Mian Shakeel.

Punjab Governor also distributed degrees and medals among the position holders on this occasion.

Farhan Mustafa and Aroosa Kanwal from AIMC set records on the occasion by gaining 23 and 22 Medals respectively. Governor Sarwar also announced the award of one lakh rupees by Sarwar Foundation to the two students.

He also announced to award one lakh rupees to Dr Royna Aslam, who had secured 18 Medals in the convocation of Punjab Medical University, Faisalabad.