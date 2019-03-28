Naval Chief urges field commanders to maintain highest state of preparedness

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chaired the concluding session of Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy held at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the conference, matters related to operational preparedness, prevailing security situation and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy were reviewed. Chief of the Naval Staff was given detailed briefings on various ongoing and future projects and plans of Pakistan Navy.

While taking stock of the prevalent standoff with our adversary, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi appreciated Commands on timely deployment of PN assets and expressed his full confidence on PN’s preparedness and resolve to deter and foil any misadventure by our foe with a befitting response.

He said that in the midst of challenging and evolving security environment, Pakistan Navy will continue to maintain a high level of readiness. He also urged the commanders to remain prepared and maintain a constant vigil in their Area of Responsibility.

The Chief of Naval Staff lauded concerted efforts of all field Commanders for successful conduct of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19, wherein 46 countries participated with assets and observers which is a clear testimony of the confidence on Pakistan by regional and extra regional countries, thereby rejecting false impression of isolation of Pakistan from international community by our adversary.

It is worth mentioning here that Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.