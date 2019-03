A man gunned down his daughter for the sake of ‘honour’ in Dhoke Aima area of Chakoha in district Jhelum, on Thursday, and escaped the scene. Police said that Malik Rafique shot dead his daughter over the suspicion of having illicit relations. The accused was said to have fled the scene after committing the murder. The body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem. After registering a case, Dina Police has started raids for the alleged murderer’s arrest.