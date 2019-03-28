PTA takes great technological stride; introduces USSD system for mobile registration

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken a big leap forward towards mobile phone registration without internet

The authority has decided to bring Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), a Global System for Mobile (GSM) communication technology, for mobilephones registration.

The USSD is used to send text messages between a mobile phone and an application program in the network. Through this system, people would be able to register their mobile phones via SMS.

The PTA and mobile operators have decided to facilitate the system.

Sources in PTA said that the USSD system would be implemented within one or two months.

The government had earlier launched the online registration system with the help of customs and PTA, on February 15.

Passengers coming to Pakistan do not have to suffer in long queues at the airport anymore as they can register their phones online. They would only be required to enter details of travel documents, passport and travel history to register their mobile phones online. Passengers can also register online one free phone allowed to bring to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Customs counters have also been created for the registration of mobile phones at the airports.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had previously decided with regard to mobile phones carried by overseas Pakistanis as they head home. According to the policy, the overseas Pakistanis are allowed to bring five mobile phones in a year while only one duty-free mobile phone is allowed. They would have to get them registered within 15 days.