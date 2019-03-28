Court calls for Aleem Khan in PTV, parliament attack case

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), Islamabad, on Thursday, summoned Punjab’s former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) senior leader, Aleem Khan, on May 2, in the case with reference to the attack on Pakistan Television (PTV) and parliament.

Khan is already facing two references against offshore companies and assets beyond his sources of income.

PTI leaders, Aijaz Chaudhry and Saifullah Niazi, appeared before ATC Judge, Syed Kosar Abbas Zaidi.

As the hearing went underway, the ATC granted a one-day exemption to Federal ministers, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood and others from appearing before the court.

The judge also served notice to the Station Head Officer (SHO) of Secretariat police station for security arrangements with regard to Aleem’s court appearance on May 2.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till May 2.

In 2014, PTI chief, Imran Khan, and PAT leader, Tahirul Qadri, took to streets in Islamabad against the alleged rigging in 2013 general polls and Model Town, respectively. Police had then booked the two along with their supporters in a number of cases for the sit-in that called for the resignation of the then premier, Nawaz Sharif.

70 people were booked in the case after a mob of PTI and PAT protesters stormed PTV headquarters and forced the staff present to take off the air the state broadcaster’s flagship channels, PTV News and PTV World, on Sept 1, 2014.