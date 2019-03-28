Aquatic life is danger

Sir: A recent research shows that near Karachi port area, the underwater life is tolerating harmful outcomes of textile waste products.

The textile industrial waste mixed in sea water near Karachi that contains dangerous toxic pollutant such as copper, chromium, iron, cadmium and lead which are found in fishes in coastal area of Arabian Sea.

Another study shows that about 5,000 tons of waste from industries is regularly being dumped in the coastal area of Karachi which is affecting the fishes very much. Fishes are eaten by human beings when it enters in human body, it creates many harmful diseases. I request the government to enforce the pollution control law and regulations so that it can be banned.

BADEER AHMED

Via E-mail