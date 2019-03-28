Youth’s murder: CM Shah summons report from Sindh IG

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the murder of the man at the hands of unknown assailants in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

A man, identified as 23-year-old Zulfiqar Ali, was killed by unidentified assailants near Ibrahim Masjid in DHA Phase IV on March 27.

The chief minister directed Inspector-General (IG) of Sindh Police, Syed Kaleem Imam, to submit a detailed report on the incident and immediately arrest the culprits. IG Imam was also directed to cooperate with the victim’s family.

Gizri police registered an FIR against the lawyer, Khawaja Shamsul Islam after the family members of the deceased protested outside Gizri Police Station with the body.

They also held a protest on Sunset Boulevard; suspending the traffic flow from the main Korangi Road to Punjab Chowrangi on both tracks for over two hours.

A police party raided the residence of the accused lawyer at Khayaban-e-Samsheer but he was not present there.

The deceased, who belonged to Umerkot, had been nominated in an illegal weapons case in Civil Lines Police Station and was freed a month ago on bail, sources added. He was returning from the city court, where he attended the hearing of the case when he was shot by unidentified assailants.

Zulfiqar was said to have a dispute with the accused lawyer.

The deceased had also served as the driver for the lawyer, who had been behind his arrest.