PSX closes down as Pakistan’s emerging-market status in ‘trouble’

The Pakistan equity market closed red Thursday, down 412 points, at the level of 38,553 points as news emerged that Pakistan’s emerging-market status is in ‘trouble’.

An equity analyst at Trust Securities said the benchmark KSE-100 index opened Thursday’s trading session 62 points in the “red zone” and went on to make a low of 546 points taking the index to a level of 38,418, Like the past few trading sessions the market maintained its position in the “red zone” throughout the trading session and went on to make new lows from time to time ,and as the trading session came to an end the index showed minimal recovery in points from the achieved low and went on to close off in the “RED”.

A total of 132 million shares changed hands, down 42 percent day-on-day (DoD) dragging traded value down to US$31 million (down 29 percent DoD).

Significant volume was seen in UNITYR1 which contributed around 33 percent of total regular market volume while volume leaders for the day were Bank of Punjab (BOP) losing 1.7 percent, Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited (STPL) losing 0.1 percent, Wateen Telecom Limited (WTL) losing 3.6 percent and Pakistan International Bulk Terminals Limited (PIBTL) losing 0.7 percent.

Economic concerns arose as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires tough decisions in the ongoing negotiations for a bailout program including raising electricity tariff, increase in gas prices and tightening of monetary policy.

Rally in the Exploration and Production (E&P) (OGDC -2.3% and PPL -3.0%) sector moved towards the red zone as experts rejected claims of major oil and gas discovery. Monetary policy is to be announced tomorrow where a further hike in the discount rate.