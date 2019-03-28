Sohail Javed has no intentions of dropping the defamation charges against Jami

Status quo has been ordered at the second hearing of the Rs 1 billion defamation lawsuit filed by filmmaker and director Sohail Javed against Jami, who has still not filed a reply, rather challenged the maintainability of the case.

Jami had read out a letter from an unidentified victim accusing a filmmaker of sexually harassing her in 2016. The letter was read out loud by Jami at the Lahooti Melo, 2019. After that, Jami continuously reposted the letter on his social media. After all the hints given in the letter, once people started naming Sohail Javed, Jami did nothing to negate them, let alone clarify or deny it. Instead, he played along, which clearly showed insinuation on his part. It is after this incident that Javed initiated legal proceedings.

On the case, Javed says, “This stunt by Jami Mahmood has brought personal and psychological losses to me and my family. I took the due course by taking the matter to court, than responding back on the social media irresponsibly.”

Javed filed a Rs 1 billion defamatory lawsuit on March 9 and has demanded a public apology for insulting him on the same forum he had first spoken about it.