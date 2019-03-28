Another Pakistani dies in Indian jail due to extreme torture

Noor-ul-Amin, Pakistani fisherman, a resident of 100 Quarters Korangi, was arrested on September 30, 2017, when his boat mistakenly entered the Indian Waters.

80-year old fisherman was beaten to death by the jail staff in India.

Amin has left behind three children and a widow.

Another awful incident happened on February 20. Indian prisoners beat up a Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah by hurling stones at him while chanting Anti-Pakistan slogans.

It has been reported that the murder of Shakirullahwas India’s way of responding to Pulwama attacks.

Rajasthan State Director General Police,KapilGarg said: “He was stoned to death after a quarrel.”

“We were approached by the Fisherman Cooperative Society(FCS) to let his family know about his sad demise,” said Kamal Shah, a spokesman for the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF).

“Three different names were given to us as his father’s name and it took us a while to locate his family,” he added.

AbulBerr, the Chairman (FCS) said that the Indian fishermen who entered Pakistani waters by mistake were treated well and provided with all possible facilities but the fishermen caught by India are treated inhumanly.

“It is extremely shameful and sad that Pakistani fishermen are ill-treated in Indian jails, which is a grave violation of human rights,” he said.

He raised concerns over the poor Pakistani fishermen suffering in Indian jails for years without being given proper medical facilities.