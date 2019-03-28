Six CTD officials to be indicted today in Sahiwal killings

On Thursday, Six Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials involved in Sahiwal killings, currently under arrest, will be indicted today in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

14 suspects couldn’t be indicated during the last hearing on March 14 because of the absence of their lawyers.

Earlier this year, Ta couple, their teenage daughter and their neighbour who was driving a Suzuki Alto during an alleged police encounter on 19 January 2019, were shot. The incident was staged by Punjab Counter Terrorism Department on a highway near Sahiwal city of Pakistan, who claimed that they killed a local commander of militant organization Daesh and three others in the operation.

Locals who were present at the place of dispute, however, disagreed and claimed that the people in the car didn’t fire at the officials nor were any explosives recovered from the car.

A Joint Investigation Team formed to probe the killings in its final report submitted last month said the slain family members were innocent and they were wrongly murdered. The report also recommended strict action against the CTD officials who made changes in the record.