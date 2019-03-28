PML-N hints at launching anti-govt campaign

Former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday said that it was impossible to continue with the current government and the time had come to launch an anti-government movement in coalition with other opposition parties. Upon his arrival at Jati Umra, Ayaz said, “We are thankful to Allah Almighty for the release of Nawaz Sharif.”

He said, “He was declared severely ill by a panel of senior doctors but the PTI-led federal government was flourishing its politics on such a sensitive issue.” “When Imran Khan was busy in thinking of forming a government we were working for the prosperity of Pakistan,” he added.

“Imran now should come down from the container,” he further added.

“It is impossible to sit with the current government and we will start an anti-government campaign with the help of other opposition parties,” he concluded.