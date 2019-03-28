Bollywood head-turners dazzle at Reel Movie Awards 2019

The red carpet was graced by Alia Bhatt who looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi red sheer sari. With her hair tied to a bun, the actress looked traditional, cutesy and very vibrant. She carried off the desi look with grace and aplomb.

Boman Irani looked very stylish and dapper in a black suit and statement spectacles. His tall and well-built frame accentuated his tuxedo perfectly.

Dia Mirza looked stunning in a black designer ensemble by Shantanu & Nikhil. Her minimal jewellery was by Golecha Jewels and she was styled by Studio Talk. As much as we wanted to see her in a more vibrant colour, Dia Mirza pulled off this elegant look effortlessly.

Divya Dutta’s gorgeous outfit was by Neeta Lulla. We loved the royal blue dress and the beautiful smile she wore it with.

Konkona Sen Sharma looked beautiful in a sari by Anavila and jewellery by Amrapali Jewels. The actress always goes for subtle looks and it is her comfort only that makes her standout.