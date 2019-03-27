Writer Marzia Hassan launches her book Wind Beneath Your Wings

Markings Khudi, a motivational, inspirational and developmental publishing platform has launched its third title Wind beneath Your Wings – A Book of Blessings by Marzia Hassan. Indeed, Markings Khudi was first launched with its titles Choti Choti Khushiyan and Hum Nay Suna Hum Nay Dekha – Volume I last year.

Wind beneath Your Wings is a compilation of everyday blessings to increase happiness for yourself and others. This simple practice of wishing well takes only moments and it starts a powerful positive ripple effect in our environment. It is divided into four sections; General Blessings, Prayers for your Married Life, As you Grieve and Prayers to Encourage You.

The book encourages readers to share the blessings each page conveys by simply tearing off the page and to have fun thinking of creative ways to spread these page wishes amongst people to those one comes across during the day and perhaps even those who sometimes challenge you, be it through leaving pages in expected places as a surprise or to use them in place of greeting cards etc.

The book encourages readers to share the blessings each page conveys by simply tearing off the page and to have fun thinking of creative ways to spread these wishes amongst people

Speaking about her book Marzia Hassan said; “Wind beneath Your Wings- a Book of Blessings is my way of spreading love, compassion and kindness in this world.”

Speaking about the publishing house’ third title under Markings KHUDI, CEO Markings Kiran Aman has said; “I am delighted to publish a book that can be shared in so many different ways to create good vibes all around. This title and its publishing style also reiterates this notion of books being far more than the sum of their words: it is the spreading of a message, giving birth to positive feelings and encouraging the sharing of emotions in what becomes an exchange between the writer, reader and receiver.

With eleven independent titles and over thirty-five corporate titles under Markings Publishing and Markings Corporate, Markings KHUDIis dedicated to an eclectic assortment of interests: self-improvement, mind-body-spirit, inspiration, health & healing, development, spirituality and lifestyle.

Wind Beneath Your Wings – A Book of Blessings by Marzia Hassan is now available at Liberty Books and Book Mart across Pakistan and online at www.kitabain.comfor PKR500.

Marzia Hassan writes, speaks and consults on personal growth and relationship matters. Influenced by faith, positive psychology, neuroscience and mindfulness, she combines ancient wisdom with modern, evidence-based techniques to help herself and others live and love with positivity, purpose and peace. Marzia is the author of Parenting in the Age of Facebook and various online courses. She shares her writing and speaking via her popular DailyWisdom email series, her podcasts and on social media. Find out more on www.marziahassan.com

Markings was founded by Kiran Aman in 2010 with a vision to nurture a platform that encourages a diversity of expression. Indeed, in its ninth year, Markings continues to provide avenues for giving voice to such expressions through words, pictures, performance and other alternate styles of communication, having launched nine critically acclaimed and award-winning titles in the past.