Starz Play Short Film Competition aims to promote young filmmakers

Starz Play by Cinepax is a subscription video on demand service that offers an impressive library of blockbuster Hollywood movies, award-winning box sets, documentaries, kids’ entertainment and Pakistani content.

After the successful launch of Starz Play, the entertainment company is offering an opportunity to aspiring filmmakers to step into the world of art and filmmaking. For this purpose, Cinepax is organising a Starz Play Short Film Competition for emerging and young filmmakers across Pakistan.

The short film competition aims to provide a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talent and share their work with an audience eager to see good content. All entries will be judged by a panel of film and media experts and will then be uploaded on the Starz Play by Cinepax app. This offers all the contestants the chance to promote their films on a globally recognised streaming service.