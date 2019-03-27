Take it or Leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

My parents have been married for 35 years, Alhamdulilah. But recently, I discovered something very upsetting. I was making a call through my father’s phone and accidentally opened up a Whatsapp chat of his. It was some woman with whom he had exchanged romantic messages. Out of curiosity and horror, I ended up reading the whole chat and am now convinced that he’s seeing her. What should I do? If I told my mother, she’ll be shattered. I love my father a lot too. I can’t let this go on. Help.

Mathira’s Advice:

Do remember one thing: even if you’re 34 years of age by now, your parents will always be your parents. I understand you’re pretty upset but I’ll still advise you not to come in between them. They’ve been married for a very long time and sometimes parents have their own secrets. Their main aim is to bring you up well, without letting you know of their own secrets. I think you should just keep quiet. Love your father the same way. But if you see him mistreating her in the future, just have a word with him in private and ask him to clear this. Your mother should not know any of this.

Rose’s Advice:

I think it’s a huge thing to discover. Anybody would be horrified. You should definitely sit down with your dad and have a one-on-one discussion with him. Ask him what’s happening and why is he seeing someone? After that, you should take it up with your mom. It’ll be a big thing but you can’t do much here. Since you’ve discovered this, first talk to your dad and then break it to your mother as she has the right to know. There’s nothing else you can do.