There’s a need to build good relation with Pakistan: State Dept

While in a press briefing on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary of US State Department, Robert Palladino said that Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of state stressed the need to build confidence and trust between both Washington and Islamabad.

According to Pompeo, Pakistan’s nuclear program is one of the top five threats to American Security, Palladino stated.

“As far as Pakistan itself, the secretary [Pompeo] has also emphasized the need to deliver outcomes and build confidence and trust between the two nations, and we do want to see a prosperous Pakistan that contributes positively towards regional stability and security,” said Palladino.

He further stated that nuclear proliferation is one of the very first national security concerns of USA’s National Security Strategy and remains at the very top of the list.

In response to a question, The Deputy Spokesperson replied: “Pakistan could play an important role in bringing about a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan, and something that we’re thankful for.”

In appreciations of Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan reconciliation, US special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad went back to the region for a new round of talks.

The trip of Khalilzad has begun from March 25 and will end on April 10. He will visit Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries including Belgium, Britain, Jordan, and Uzbekistan.

He also met with representatives from China, Russia, and the European Union in Washington last week.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump hinted a meeting with Pakistan leadership in the near future.

On the response of the question about relations with Pakistan, the US president said, “We will be meeting with Pakistan and I think our relationship right now is very good with Pakistan.”