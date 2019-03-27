Hearing of review petition against 13 people accused of gang-rape resumed

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of the review petition case against the acquittal of 13 people accused of gang-rape filed in the Mukhtaran Mai case has been resumed.

The bench was informed by Mai’s counsellor, Aitzaz Ahsan that the Lahore High Court (LHC) in its verdict in 2005 had stated that no injuries resulting from a sexual assault were found despite the doctor appearing before the court and stating otherwise.

Aitizaz argued that the area councillor appeared before the court and had stated that he was a witness to the incident.

To this Justice Musheer Alam asked if the councillor was presented before the court as a witness or did he rely on hearsay.

Aitizaz further said that the accused have a lot of influence on the people of the Mustoi community.

Justice Musheer Alam adjourned the hearing of the case till next week.