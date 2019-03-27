Nawaz Sharif to undergo medical treatment at Sharif Medical City Hospital

LAHORE: On Wednesday, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s doctor has said that Sharif will undergo medical treatment at Sharif Medical City Hospital.

After the Supreme Court granted him respite for six weeks to obtain medical treatment within the country, his personal physician Dr Mohammad Adnan Khan informed that Sharif will be shifted to Lahore’s Sharif Medical City Hospital tomorrow.

Former PM reached his home in Jati Umra late Tuesday was warmly welcomed by his family members, including his mother, daughter Maryam, and brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam has repeatedly said that her father’s kidney function has deteriorated and his kidney disease is at stage three.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa yesterday approvedthe former premier’s bail for six weeks on medical grounds.

The court ruled that Nawaz will only be allowed to seek treatment within the country, and directed him to submit two bail bonds of 5 million each.

Nawaz, thrice the prime minister of Pakistan, had been in jail since December 2018 following his conviction in Al-Azizia corruption reference in line with the Supreme Court’s July 2017 verdict.