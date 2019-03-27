Woman allegedly tortured by her husband for not dancing in front of his friends

LAHORE: A woman in Lahore was allegedly subjected to torture and her head was shaved by her husband after she refused to dance in front of his friends.

The woman, named Asma Aziz, claimed in a video that when she refused to dance in front of his husband and his friends, they shaved his head, beat her with pipes, threatened to choke her to death.

In the video, Asma said her husband shaved her hair and set it on fire, while the domestic help held her down on his order. She also said she faced domestic violence on routine basis.

The woman said she married her “tormentor” of her free will four years ago after he “lured her into trap”.



Asma added that police didn’t cooperate with her either, after she somehow managed to escape his husband’s house. The police, alleged Asma, kept asking for money and neither issued a registration slip against her complaint nor gave her medical treatment.

Asma appealed to the public to help her out as she had no one to look out for her.

Interior Minister Shahryar Afridi has taken notice of the incident and has asked IG Punjab Police to take immediate action and launch an unbiased probe into the matter.