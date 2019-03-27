Consecutive bicycle kicks by Chitral FC team stuns audience

People are going crazy over the three consecutive bicycle kicks by the Chitral FC team in Peshawar.

This is something beyond talent.

Let’s have a look!

1, 2, 3 consecutive overhead kicks 🔥🔥

Chitral Fc Pakistan pic.twitter.com/1LVEqVtb1N — Barca URDU (@URDUbarca) March 26, 2019

Leisure leagues PK successfully captured the moment that has now gone viral on social media.