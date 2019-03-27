Consecutive bicycle kicks by Chitral FC team stuns audience

People are going crazy over the three consecutive bicycle kicks by the Chitral FC team in Peshawar. This is something beyond talent. Let’s have a look! 1, 2, 3 consecutive overhead kicks 🔥🔥 Chitral Fc Pakistan pic.twitter.com/1LVEqVtb1N — Barca URDU (@URDUbarca) March 26, 2019 Leisure leagues PK successfully captured the moment that has now gone viral on social media. Chitral FC team is affiliated with the Peshawar Football Association. It is one of the prevalent football clubs of the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa. FC team Peshawar has been awarded with champions of different football tournaments in Chitral & Peshawar. Chitral FC team Peshawar was founded in June 2012.