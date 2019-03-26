Court seeks arrest of Ayyan Ali through Interpol in currency smuggling case

A customs court in Rawalpindi on Tuesday ordered to arrest supermodel Ayyan Ali with the help of Interpol who is prime accused in the currency smuggling case.

During the proceedings of the case, 18 witnesses recorded their statement during which Ayyan’s counsel Qamar Afzal requested the court to postpone the hearing. The court rejected the appeal of the counsel and remarked that no concession could be granted until the accused surrender before the court.

The court issued the perpetual arrest warrants and declared the model absconder and directed the authorities to arrest her through Interpol. Besides that, the court had also written a letter to the interior ministry asking to issue the red arrest warrant of the Ayyan. In the last hearing of currency smuggling case on February 15, the customs court in Rawalpindi had sought details of Ayyan’s assets.

Customs Court Judge Arshad Hussain had also expressed displeasure over the absence of the respondent in the court and remarked that the model would be declared a proclaimed offender if she failed to appear before the court in the next hearing.

In 2015, the supermodel was arrested at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Airport while boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying $506,800 without the permission of the State Bank of Pakistan. She was sent to jail and the government put her name on the Exit Control List (ECL). Subsequently, she had left for Dubai after she was released on bail and a court ordered the removal of her name from the no-fly list.