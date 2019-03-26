Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee to star in film on Sahir Ludhianvi

Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had some time back expressed his keenness to make a film on noted poet Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam. The subject interested him and several Bollywood A-listers’ names were floated around.

But after all the delay, it seems finally the cast has been finalised. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have been signed to play the leads respectively. The project will be bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali while Jasmeet Reen will write the script and direct it.

Earlier, names such as Irrfan Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone were rumoured to be in contention for the lead role in the ambitious project. The filmmaker is yet to officially make the announcement about the movie and its lead cast

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have liked the story and are on board the project, reportedly. However, they are yet to formally sign it. Together, they were last seen together in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan’.

Published in Daily Times, March 27th 2019.