Ahmad Ali Butt to host the next season of ‘Desi Kurriyan’

‘Desi Kurriyan’ has been a staple on ARY Digital for many years. It was hosted by Waqar Zaka in the very start. Even Qandeel Baloch starred in one of the seasons. Many other actresses like Laila have also been on the show. It’s time for the seventh season of ‘Desi Kurriyan’ and we will be seeing Ahmad Ali Butt as the host of the show.

It’s being shot in Nankana Sahib and Ahmad has been posting some interesting pictures from there.

Ahmad also visited Nankana Sahib’s Gurdwara and posted pictures from his trip.

Published in Daily Times, March 27th 2019.