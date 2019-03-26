Nicolas Cage gears up for his fourth marriage

The fourth time is the charm? It looks like Nicolas Cage is getting ready to walk down the aisle yet again. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actor has applied for a marriage license with his girlfriend Erika Koike in Clark County, Nevada.

It appears that the 55-year-old and his young girlfriend have been dating since last spring. The pair first sparked romance rumours in Puerto Rico while he was filming the upcoming action film Primal. A grizzly-looking Nicholas Cage and Erika Koike dashed into a private car after dining at a local restaurant on the island.

Since then, the pair has been spotted in cities like Los Angeles, California where Cage and Koike went out to dinner in showstopping ensembles. The actor wore a leopard print blazer, while his beau wore shimmering silver pants and a fringe blouse.

Before dating Koike, Cage was married to Alice Kim for 10 years, but separated in 2016. During their short-lived, but seemingly happy time together, the actor and former waitress welcomed their son Kal-El Coppola, 14.

And, before that, the ‘National Treasure’ star was briefly married to Lisa Marie Presley in 2002 and Patricia Arquette in the late ’90s.

No word yet on if and when the big wedding will take place, but congratulations to Cage and Koike!

Published in Daily Times, March 27th 2019.