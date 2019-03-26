Diana Ross defends Michael Jackson amid child sex abuse scandal

Diana Ross is speaking out in defence of her late friend Michael Jackson, amid resurfaced allegations of child sex abuse.

In the recent controversial HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’, two men go into graphic detail about what they say were years of molestation and grooming by the King of Pop. “This is what is on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is a magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. Stop in the name of love,” 74-year-old Diana Ross, who often performed with Michael Jackson in the 1980s, Tweeted on Saturday, referencing her former band The Supremes’ most famous song.

Jackson’s family has denounced ‘Leaving Neverland’ and denies the shocking resurfaced allegations from accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as past similar accusations made against the pop star, who was famously acquitted of charges of sexually abusing a different boy, in a 2005 trial.

The documentary has drawn mixed opinions and fresh criticism of Jackson and several brands have already distanced themselves from him amid the backlash.

Fellow singer Barbra Streisand recently drew controversy herself when she told The London Times that while she “absolutely” believes Jackson’s accusers, they were “thrilled to be there,” and that the singer’s alleged behaviour “didn’t kill them.”

The 76-year-old later apologised for her remarks, saying on Instagram, “I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings. I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way. Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.”

Published in Daily Times, March 27th 2019.