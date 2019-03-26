England thrash Montenegro 5-1 after early scare

England recovered from an early scare in Montenegro as Ross Barkley scored twice in a clinical 5-1 victory to continue their strong start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Monday. Skipper Harry Kane and livewire Raheem Sterling also got on the scoresheet as England’s dynamic young side tore Montenegro apart after Michael Keane had brought the visitors level. Marko Vesovic raised the decibel level in the stadium when he fired the hosts in front against the run of play in the 17th minute, but England were unfazed and went ahead by halftime thanks to Keane’s first England goal and Barkley’s finish.

Montenegro were still a threat early in the second half and Fatos Beciraj could have equalised, but when Barkley drilled in his second just before the hour the result was a formality. Kane tapped home the fourth goal after a swift counter-attack from a cut back by Sterling, who slid home from Jordan Henderson’s slide-rule pass in the 81st to complete the rout. England, now unbeaten in 32 World Cup and European qualifiers, have scored 10 goals in two games in Group A having thrashed Czech Republic 5-0 with a Sterling hat-trick on Friday. Manager Gareth Southgate predicted that the trip to Podgorica, where England had drawn on their last two visits, would be a much sterner test than at home to the Czechs. And he was proved right, despite the final score. With Bulgaria only drawing 1-1 in Kosovo, England already have a four-point lead in the group.