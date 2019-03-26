Canadian teenager Andreescu retires in fourth round

MIAMI: Bianca Andreescu’s remarkable run of form was brought to an end by injury at the Miami Open on Monday when the Canadian teenager retired with a shoulder problem while trailing 6-1 2-0 in her fourth-round clash with Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit. The 18-year-old arrived in Miami fresh off her triumph at Indian Wells, where she became the first wild card to win the prestigious event, but an overworked right shoulder ended any hopes of extending her 10-match winning streak. Up next for Kontaveit in the last eight will be Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, who took down former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-7(0) 6-2 two days after beating the current occupier of that position, Naomi Osaka. It was 33-year-old Hsieh’s first win over former Australian Open champion Wozniacki in five attempts. Simona Halep broke Venus Williams in the first game of their match and never looked back as she coasted to a 6-3 6-3 victory to book her ticket to the quarter-finals. Czech third seed Petra Kvitova is another gunning for number one and she beat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-3 6-3 to set up a last-eight clash with Australian Ash Barty, a 4-6 6-3 6-2 winner over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. In the warm Florida night, fifth seed Karolina Pliskova outlasted Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 2-6 6-3 7-5 and will next face fellow Czech Marketa Vondrousova after the teenager beat German Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-3.

Published in Daily Times, March 27th 2019.