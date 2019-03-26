South Korea’s new unification minister seeks ‘creative solution’ to North Korea-US stalemate

South Korea’s nominee for unification minister said on Tuesday he will seek a creative solution so that North Korea and the United States can meet again soon. Inter-Korean relations are in limbo since the second US-North Korea summit broke down last month. Last week South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s attempts to engage with Pyongyang were set back with North Korea temporarily pulling out of an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong. North Korea reversed its decision and some officials returned to work on Monday.

“I will seek a creative solution so that North Korea and the US can meet again soon and find common ground,” nominee Kim Yeon-chul said in a confirmation hearing.

US President Donald Trump made a conciliatory gesture to Pyongyang last week by announcing that he had put a hold on pending new sanctions against North Korea.