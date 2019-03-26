Speakers stress need to enhance society’s resilience against violence and extremism

HYDERABAD: Speakers at a series of seminars have stressed the need to enhance society’s resilience against violence and extremism and accelerate the process of rehabilitation and reintegration of disgruntled elements in order to ensure lasting peace and stability.

The first seminar in the series titled ‘Countering Violent Extremism under Paigham-e-Pakistan’ was arranged at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on March 18.

While addressing the event as keynote speaker, LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Bikha Ram Devrajani opined that there is a dire need to evolve a strategy to counter violent extremism in the country. “Violent religious extremism is a global concern today. As governments prepare their counter-terrorism policies, many focus solely on reactive measures such as military action and surveillance measures applying hard power which are responsive to individuals who are already radicalized,” he said. “Education should be incorporated into such policies as a preventive measure that not only makes students resilient citizens but can also address the psychological, emotional and intellectual appeal of narratives applying the soft power which the terrorists purport,” he added.

“The soft power is meant to win hearts of people by applying nonviolent procedures … hence using soft power is the need of the hour to counter the extremist ideology. This will strengthen national integration process, enhance community resilience against extremism and accelerates the process of rehabilitation and reintegration of militants in the society,” he said. “We should also clarify the complexities among fundamentalism, extremism, radicalism and terrorism, and identify a variety of push and pull factors that trigger radicalization,” he observed.

Kulyatus Sharish, Jamia Tur Rasheed Karachi, Director Mufti Ahmad Afran delivered a presentation on Paigham-e-Pakistan. Pakistan Youth Council Chairman Raja Ateeq shared his views on ‘Fifth Generation Warfare and its Relationship with the Processes of Radicalization’. Consultant Psychiatrist, Institute of Professional Psychology Bahria University Karachi, Dr Aisha Noorullah spoke on ‘Psychology of Conflict and Peace’. Director Public Relations and External Affairs Jamia Tur Rasheed Karachi Syed Ayaz Ahmad Shah spoke on ‘Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Concept of Ryasat-e-Madina’. Department of Psychology, University of Sindh, Assistant Professor Farhat Jokhio discussed ‘Importance of Emotional Resilience: Individuals Role in Betterment of Society’.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students and members of faculty.

The second seminar of the series titled ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan: the National Peace Narrative’ was organized by the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, on March 19. The speakers at the event agreed that Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is a true omen of tolerance, justice, equality and protection of rights.

Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai said that Islam has nothing to do with rigidity, violence, extremism and hatred as it is religion of love for humanity and peace. He added the universities of the Muslim world and the west can play a vital role in promotion of peace through cooperation. He reiterated the resolve that his university will keep disseminating the message of peace, dialogue and peaceful co-existence.

The third seminar of the series was held at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, on March 20, followed by another event at University of Sindh, Jamshoro, on March 21. The last event of the series was held at ISRA University Hyderabad on March 22.

Speakers at these events stated that the society requires constant protection and purification from the evils of radicalism, extremism and terrorism through unity, harmony, engagement, inclusiveness and dialogue. They expressed that the fifth generation warfare poses a serious threat to the society, however hoped that the nation is strong, resilient and vibrant enough to defeat these nefarious offensives of the adversaries.

The participants highly appreciated the services rendered by Pakistan Army in countering terrorism in the country and assured that the entire nation is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan for the defense of the motherland.

Published in Daily Times, March 22th 2019.