Rising objections by the Afghan government, meeting with Taliban leaders cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The Afghanistan peace process which is backed by both the United States and Pakistan, has been focusing on putting an end to the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

The US and Taliban have drafted an exit plan for the departure of US forces from Afghanistan. Taliban has also negotiated not to use Afghan territories as a terrorist hub.

PM Imran Khan stated that it was acknowledged by the US that only Pakistan could bring the Taliban to negotiate and convey the message of stability and peace in Afghanistan.

Khan in a private meeting suggested an interim setup in Afghanistan. The setup is proposed to be a solution for the delay in the peace process talks.

The premier added that without a neutral interim government the peace process talks would not be effective. The interim government would also be able to hold unbiased elections to be participated by all the stakeholders. However, the duration for setting up the interim government was not specified by Imran Khan.

It was also claimed by Khan that due to rising objections by the Afghan government a scheduled meeting with the Taliban leadership was cancelled.

PM Khan also talked about the relations with other countries (UAE, China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey) and how the bonds were excellent. He also included that Pakistan should be alert for any threat from India, until their elections are ongoing, concluding it by adding that there is still room for improvement with India.