Federal Cabinet approves new Civil Aviation Policy, aims to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Information minister announced that the federal cabinet approved new civil aviation policy of the country, aiming to promote aviation industry.

While at a press conference, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry gave details of several other policy decisions for airlines about the purchase of passenger and cargo aircraft.

He noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself been taking interest in boosting tourism in Pakistan, for which 170 countries would be provided e-visa facility. He further said that multi-storey buildings could now be constructed in the federal capital and there would be no NoC required for this purpose

Information minister said that the government had constituted a 10-member Gurubandhak committee regarding Kartarpur corridor and announced that it would be opened in November.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhry said they respect the decision by the apex court granting the ex-premier bail for six weeks.