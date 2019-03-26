6 weeks bail granted to Nawaz on Medical grounds



ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa granted relief to Sharif for six weeks on medical grounds within Pakistan against two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.

The court has said that Sharif will have to surrender into imprisonment once the bail period is over. If he fails to surrender, he will be arrested. Khawaja Haris, Sharif’s legal counsel, had requested the court for bail for eight weeks but was granted for only six weeks.

The court said that Sharif will have to consult the high court again if he wishes to get another bail for medical purposes after he returns to jail.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stated that “The court has granted relief to Nawaz Sharif for treatment. I want to thank friends and workers of PML-N who prayed for Nawaz’s health,”

“Despite attempts of the Punjab and federal government, the court has granted Nawaz relief for treatment. [This] has exposed the lies of the prime minister and his minister”, said Abbasi.

“It was brought on record today that Nawaz’s health is in danger. It was also brought on record that Nawaz never refused medical treatment,” Abbasi added.

The former premier slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its attitude towards Nawaz’s health and said that the government “should be at least ashamed for showing such pettiness”.