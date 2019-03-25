Garbage collector saves 25,000 books and turned them into a library

You might pass them along to a friend, donate them or add them to one of those Little Free Libraries. But, let’s be honest, a good amount of used books end up in the trash. If you live in Bogota, Colombia, the person who picks up your discarded book might be José Alberto Gutiérrez. And if Gutierrez finds your old book, it is one lucky little book indeed. Gutiérrez, a garbage man, saves old books that other people have thrown away. Books are usually left separate from the rest of the rubbish, and if they’re in good condition, Gutiérrez picks them up and takes them home. Though Gutiérrez’s collection started with a single book, today the total number of recovered reads has grown to roughly 25,000 at last count. The books take up the entire ground floor of his house, stacked up into great walls and mountains of pages.

