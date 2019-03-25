Take a bow!

It is Bow Tie season everywhere, especially on Hollywood red carpet events. Celebrities have been sporting a bow tie in their hair and even on their dresses, thus making a high fashion statement and trend to follow for 2019. These ‘ginormous’ bow ties make one wonder if there is a secret competition going as each bow tie on the red carpet seems larger than the last. It’s definitely an in-your-face fashion trend that you cannot ignore this year.

This whole bow tie frenzy started a year ago when Miu Miu, Rodarte, Marc Jacobs and Moschino displayed a collection rich in bows tied to gowns and dresses for their spring/summer 2019 ensemble.

This feature takes us back to the Rococo times when gowns were adorned with bow ties on the back of the waist or adorned as an embellishment on the big ball gowns. Following suit, actress Viola Davis was seen wearing Armani Prive at the British Academy of Film & Television Arts in February. Singer Dua Lipa was also seen as the pre-Grammy party in a breathtaking blue satin dress, which had a huge bow on the bust.

Alison Brie and Alek Wek broke records, carrying the most over-sized bows on their backs. Alek Wek wore Emilia Wickstead’s mini black dress with a huge fuchsia pink ribbon bow tie, while Alison Brie sported a Miu Miu black gown, with a slit at the back and wing-like bow attached to the back. This happened at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Published in Daily Times, March 26th 2019.