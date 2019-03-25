If the story is based on facts, one doesn’t need to dramatise things: John Abraham

Films focusing on the golden moments of India’s defence history are currently in vogue but model-turned-actor John Abraham, whose ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, says following a certain trend to make money is a big no-no for him.

The 46-year-old producer has been a part of true-life-inspired defence stories like ‘Madras Café’, ‘Parmanu’ and now ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’. John Abraham says he has always found facts to be more interesting than fiction.

“I feel even if you don’t dramatise things at times, facts make the story very entertaining. They are more interesting than fiction,” he told media in an interview over phone.

The actor said, ‘I never look at a trend because the minute one looks at the trend and starts following it and it goes out of fashion, they are in trouble. So, I make what I believe in. Everything is cyclical’

Citing the example of ‘Vicky Donor’ and ‘Madras Café’, Abraham said these films set the path for stories such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Uri’.

“I never look at a trend because the minute one looks at the trend and starts following it and it goes out of fashion, they are in trouble. So, I make what I believe in. Everything is cyclical. There is a phase when South Indian remakes are in trend and sometimes comedies, realistic films or films on the country work well. As far as I am concerned, the idea is not to be opportunistic with a certain trend, but to do what you believe in. I believe in the country, I believe in the way the country functions,” he added.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal, the film releases on April 5, 2019.

Published in Daily Times, March 26th 2019.